The Hyundai Ioniq 5 takes a retro-futuristic styling approach with a head-turning design and the use of sustainable materials. It offers space, luxury and performance in one relatively value-for-money package compared to the competition. Here’s our first-drive review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It is priced at Rs 45.95 lakh, ex-showroom, and all other details are available on the Express Drives website.