How Ather 450X, 450 Plus Electric Scooters Are Made | New Hosur Factory Tour

  

Ather Energy has shifted its manufacturing facility from Whitefield to a swanking new 1.23 lakh sq. ft. factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. With this shift, the production capacity at Ather Energy has increased 10 times. Pradeep Shah recently visited Ather’s new factory and in this video, he explains what all the new facility is all about along with the manufacturing process of Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters.