Hero Xtreme 160R review: Mileage, performance of Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ-rival evaluated

The Hero Xtreme 160R is an all-new bike and marks the company’s re-entry in the 150-160cc segment. The Xtreme 160R boasts one of the higher power-to-weight ratios in it’s segment. There are many new features which give the bike a competitive stance amongst the Pulsars, Gixxers and Apaches. Watch the video to know more