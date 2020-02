Ducati Diavel 1260S Review | Italian recipe for cruisers includes a hefty dash of power

2019 Ducati Diavel 1260S is definitely a handful if you’re not paying due attention, but then this isn’t the kind of bike that loses your attention. Sporty behaviour of a Ducati Monster and comfort from the XDiavel, the Diavel 1260S is something else. This one is well endowed in power and electronics and not to mention, it looks every bit of Ducati good. Abhilasha Singh indulges in the Diavel’s might.