Citroen is ready to bring in their second product to India – the C3. It is much smaller than the C5 Aircross SUV but promises to pack in a lot of excitement with its quirky design and versatility. The Citroen C3 will be offered with a 1.2-litre, NA-petrol and a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine and two manual gearbox options. So, can this smaller offering from the French carmaker disrupt the market? We test the C3 around the scenic locales of Goa to answer that very question!