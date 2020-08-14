Bajaj Dominar 250 Review: New ruler of the quarter-litre segment?

Bajaj Auto used a modified version of the KTM 390 Duke in the Dominar 400 and it did impress a lot of people. However, somehow many found it a tad inaccessible in city riding. So, now there’s a smaller Dominar with the 250 Duke’s engine but with improved low and mid-range torque. Will the Dominar 250 fill the gap Bajaj Dominar fans had been experiencing? Find out with Abhilasha Singh.