Bajaj Dominar 250 Review: New ruler of the quarter-litre segment?
Bajaj Auto used a modified version of the KTM 390 Duke in the Dominar 400 and it did impress a lot of people. However, somehow many found it a tad inaccessible in city riding. So, now there’s a smaller Dominar with the 250 Duke’s engine but with improved low and mid-range torque. Will the Dominar 250 fill the gap Bajaj Dominar fans had been experiencing? Find out with Abhilasha Singh.
