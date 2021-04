Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise, 160 Street BS6 Review: Good for 200km+ Road Trips?

  

We sampled both the BS6 Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise and Bajaj Avenger 160 Street to understand if they are indeed a one-size-fits-all motorcycles or not. To do this, we went to Mumbai’s favourite riding destination – Lonavla. The sweeping turns, the straights, and mainly the near 100km one-way journey were the right recipes for testing the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise and Street 160 bikes.