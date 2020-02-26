Audi A8L Review | Worthy S-Class, 7 Series rival?
Audi A8 L arrived in India earlier this month and the new model gets multiple interesting updates over its predecessor. We drove this luxury saloon recently to find out how much it has bettered than before. Watch this video to find out!
