Ather 450X Road Test Review: Ownership Costs, Real-World Range, Performance, Charging, Features

Ather 450X is certainly one super-smart electric scooter and not only this, but it is India’s quickest scooter too. We recently got to spend over a week with this EV and in this review, we tell you everything that you should know about it before making a purchase.

Here are the address and Google Map links of the three Ather Grids (fast chargers) that are operational in New Delhi as of now.

OYO Townhouse 381

D/59, New Seemapuri Rd,

Pocket E, Dilshad Colony New Simapuri, Dilshad Garden, Delhi, 110095

https://goo.gl/maps/BVkJej4nFFGuqnZS9

OYO Townhouse 118

20, Gagan Vihar, Krishna Nagar, Delhi, 110051

https://goo.gl/maps/w12HCj8Px73k4Ckj9

Hotel Southgate

C-18, Ch Hukum Chand Marg,

Block C, Green Park Extension, Green Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

https://g.page/SouthgateDelhi?share