All-new Kia Sonet Walkaround Preview: iMT, ventilated seats, interior, design, specs explained

The wraps are finally off of the brand new Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV. We were invited for a quick preview to see just what the new little SUV will have to offer when it is launched this year in the festive season. While some of the key features and specifications have been kept under lock and key, what we did find out was astonishing. The competition like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and more may be required to pull up their socks. Watch this video as Rahul Kapoor explains why.