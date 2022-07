Brezza 2022 Drive Review: The most anticipated compact SUV, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, is finally launched and we decipher whether it has an edge over its competition. Based on the Global C-Platform, the new Brezza 2022 is completely revamped from the outside, and inside and now offers a long list of features, including segment firsts. The New Brezza competes with the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, the recently-launched Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and even the Nissan Magnite.