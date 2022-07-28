2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Review: Petrol Over Diesel Dilemma

The Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is the newest from the German marquee. Priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiguan facelift can now be booked. However, the deliveries will begin in 2022. The facelift gives the car a fresh appeal with reprofiled bumpers, updated headlamps and tail lamps, new alloy wheels and a new petrol engine. The body shell remains the same, and the Tiguan has an unchanged silhouette in the facelifted avatar as well. Sadly, it now misses out on the punchy diesel engine. Nevertheless, the turbo-petrol motor is more powerful at 190hp and comes with a 7-speed DCT, along with the 4MOTION AWD system.