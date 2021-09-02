  1. Auto
  2. Auto Videos
  3. 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review: 1,000 km Mileage, Performance Test!

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review: 1,000 km Mileage, Performance Test!

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best Classic yet and a perfect example of how motorcycles should evolve. Period! The said model shares its engine with the Meteor 350 along with some components while getting multiple all-new bits. Pradeep Shah explains all changes that the new model gets and also, reveals some key facts that no one will.