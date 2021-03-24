  1. Auto
  2. Auto Videos
  3. 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Review: Big Improvements!

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Review: Big Improvements!

The new Jeep Compass is in India and we have driven it to find out what has changed, and what has improved. We drive the diesel automatic version of the new Model S variant of the SUV with the 4×4. Watch the video to find out if it’s any good.