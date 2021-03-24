2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Review: Big Improvements!
The new Jeep Compass is in India and we have driven it to find out what has changed, and what has improved. We drive the diesel automatic version of the new Model S variant of the SUV with the 4×4. Watch the video to find out if it’s any good.
Honda CB350RS Review: Why the “sportier H’ness” demands Rs 10,000 more?
Skoda Kushaq first look: Looks smaller in person but packs in premium cabin, potent engines
Lexus NX300h Review: Only hybrid mid-size luxury SUV in India
Royal Enfield MiY Review: How to design your own Helmet, T-shirt in a few minutes!