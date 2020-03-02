2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol is finally here along with an automatic mild-hybrid variant. Its been four years since the Brezza has received any changes to the exterior and interior with new features but does it reset the benchmark? Are the efforts made by Maruti Suzuki enough to keep the Brezza at the top in its segment? We drive the new sub-compact SUV to find out if it can still manage to be the best seller in its segment.
