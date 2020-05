2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Can it beat Kia Seltos?

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is off to a great start despite the Coronavirus pandemic. However, unlike the earlier version that had little or no competition the new Hyundai Creta will go up against the segment leader Kia Seltos. Can the new Creta take back its leadership spot and is it the best compact SUV on sale right now? Join us in this video as Arpit Mahendra answers all your queries.