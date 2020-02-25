1200 km of India’s coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 – Ep 01

Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 was a 1200 km ride across the Indian coastline in which over 15 riders rode through the states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. We bring you our experience of this epic ride in the first episode in which we show you what all the first 4 days were all about.