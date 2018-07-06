Volvo XC40 launched in India: Price, specifications and all details

The youngest SUV from Volvo Cars India has officially been launched at an introductory price of Rs 39.90 lakh (Ex-Showroom). Volvo XC40 takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3. For now, the SUV is available only with a diesel engine option.
