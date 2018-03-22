TVS Sport vs Honda Cliq: Scooter Vs 100cc Bike

Honda’s Cliq was launched with the claim of providing a practical alternative to 100 cc motorcycles, especially in rural markets in India. We decided to put Honda’s claim to test and sent Abhilasha Singh and Pradeep Shah to pit both two-wheelers in battle and find out if the Cliq really clicks in terms of replacing a 100cc bike. If you are planning to buy a scooter or a motorcycle and are tight on budget, watch this!