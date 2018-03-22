TVS Ntorq 125 First Ride Review

TVS Ntorq 125 is the homegrown brand’s very first 125cc scooter in India. While it competes with the likes of Honda Grazia and Suzuki Access 125, the Ntorq 125 offers a vast array of segment-first features to set itself apart, including navigation and sport mode. Equipped with telescopic front suspension and a gas-charged monoshock at the back, the Ntorq 125 promises a comfortable ride, while the 3-valve single-pot engine assisted by a petal disc and 110mm tyres promise a sporty performance as well.