Range Rover Evoque Convertible Review: SUV with removable roof = Great fun!

In the fast-evolving world of SUVs, the Range Rover Evoque sets a different style statement with no real direct rival. It is indeed one of its kind and gets a soft roof. The Evoque Convertible’s roof weights just 68 kgs and we had the chance to enjoy the SUV with the roof down on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. While the SUV scores top points on the fun quotient is it really practical every day use SUV? We find out!