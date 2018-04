Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 6 Months Review: Why It’s The Segment Best-Seller!

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza may not have any segment-busting features, especially when compared to the more recent competitors like the Ford EcoSport or the Tata Nexon. What it does have is the perfect mix of all the things one could need from a compact SUV. The 90 hp motor is both frugal and peppy, the interiors are spacious and practical and having driven for over 6 months. We are beginning to see why the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is still the segment leader!