Indian Scout Bobber Review | Good ol’ Scout a Bad Boy Now

Indian Scout Bobber is the latest entrant into the Scout family and boy oh boy, it looks absolutely stunning. With the Scout Bobber, Indian Motorcycle has gone an extra mile as the cruiser gets multiple elements that were unseen on an Indian before. For instance, following the typical Bobber philosophy, the Indian Scout Bobber gets chopped down front and rear fenders along with a blacked-out theme that certainly makes it a true bad boy in the company’s line up. There are many more ingredients in the Indian Scout Bobber that indeed enhances its style to be one of the best looking Indians till date. The Indian Scout Bobber gets the same 1,133cc, V-twin heart as the standard Scout with identical power and torque outputs. However, Bobbers are known to be a bit far from practicality and hence, the big question is whether the Indian Scout Bobber can be ridden every day or is it meant just for party appearances? Also, is the Indian Scout Bobber the same Scout underneath and if not, what else does it brings to the table? Pradeep Shah tells you in this detailed review.