  3. Hyundai Venue First Look: Unmatched Features and Superb Styling

Hyundai Venue launch will mark the introduction of India’s first connected vehicle. With 33 new features, of which 10 have been developed exclusively for India, the Hyundai Venue will set a new benchmark in connectivity in its segment. So what these features are and how will they impact you in everyday life? Watch to find out.

