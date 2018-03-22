2018 Yamaha R15 V3 Track Review: Still the best or not?

The 2018 Yamaha R15 V3 see Yamaha take their smallest R-Bike to the next level. A bigger motor 155cc motor, 19 hp and Variable Valve Activation Tech and an R ins. We head to the Madras Motor Racing Track (MMRT) where our in-house track maniac Dipayan Dutta swings a leg over to see really how much has changed.