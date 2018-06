2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Automatic AMT Review: The best just got better!

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been one of the best selling compact SUVs in the country even without the option of an automatic gearbox. Now that they have added an automatic AMT gearbox, we take it out for a drive to see what it’s like to drive. Watch the video to find out how the new automatic variant is to drive. Can it make a best-seller even better?