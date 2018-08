2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Review | Many hits, few misses

Almost 4 years after its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has got a mid-cycle facelift. While it might not look very different, there are quite a few changes including a new petrol engine. Can these changes make the new Ciaz more competitive? Arpit Mahendra recently drove the car in Bengaluru to give you the answer.