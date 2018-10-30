  1. Auto
  2. Auto Videos
  3. 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Rs 700 crore development cost! Good enough or not?

2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Rs 700 crore development cost! Good enough or not?

The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro is here! Been missing from India for some years, the Santro has made a comeback with an all-new design and segment-first features. Does the new Santro live up to the original character that helped it build a huge fan following over the years in India? Find out with Arpit Mahendra.

 Comments