2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Rs 700 crore development cost! Good enough or not?

The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro is here! Been missing from India for some years, the Santro has made a comeback with an all-new design and segment-first features. Does the new Santro live up to the original character that helped it build a huge fan following over the years in India? Find out with Arpit Mahendra.