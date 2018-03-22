2018 Hyundai i20 facelift Review

The Hyundai Elite i20 received a much-needed facelift recently at Auto Expo 2018. Thankfully, instead of doing just a nip and tuck job, the company intends to offer more value to the customers with some worthy updates on the new model. With fierce competition coming in from Maruti Baleno, the new 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 stands more confident as it has definitely got better now. But how much is the question? Arpit Mahendra finds out.