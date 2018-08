2018 Honda Jazz Review: Changes, pros & cons explained

The car that created the premium hatch segment has been on sale for some time now and has been in need of an update. In a market with fresh new competition such as the 2018 Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, waiting for a mid-cycle facelift could mean disaster for the ageing Honda Jazz. Hence, Honda has given the Jazz a quick and mild makeover. The question is, whether this nip & tuck is enough to keep the Honda Jazz relevant. Dipayan Dutta hops in the driver seat to find out!