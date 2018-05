2018 Honda Amaze in-depth Review: Threat to Dzire or not

Honda Amaze returns in its second generation and is now bigger, better and bold. It follows Honda’s global design language and the face of the car is now inline with the likes of Honda Accord and Honda Civic flagship sedan. 2018 Honda Amaze also is the first in the segment to get a CVT gearbox on the diesel variants and the interiors too get some major upgrades. We had the chance to drive the car in Bengaluru and here’s our take on the all-new Honda Amaze.