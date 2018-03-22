2018 BS4 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review: Earlier Defects Corrected Or Not?

Ahead of the launch of the 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan, Royal Enfield boss, Sid Lal said that the 2018 Himalayan would have no refinement issues that the original 2016 edition faced. We swing a leg over the Himalayan at an intensely professional Motocross track in New Delhi to find out really how good the new Himalayan is.