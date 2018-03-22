2017 Ford EcoSport Vs Honda WR-V: Which Faux SUV Is Better For You?

The Ford EcoSport Facelift launched late 2017, might have been the original pathbreaker for Sub-compact SUVs but Honda’s WR-V doesn’t exactly play by the book. Can Honda’s customer-centric Formula beat out Ford’s tried, tested and seriously improved EcoSport?Express Drives Crew Ronak and Dipayan, try to find out!But to get a definitive verdict the crew needs to first agree on what a sub-compact SUV is!