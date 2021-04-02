Why the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the No. 1 luxury car in India | E 200 Petrol Review

Since 1995, Mercedes-Benz has sold 46,000 units of the E-Class in India. Even among SUVs, it is the best selling luxury car in the market. In its long-wheelbase form, the E-Class is the dominant player when it comes to luxury vehicles in India. Now there is a new one which Rahul Kapoor has been driving. He takes you on an in-depth review of exactly what this new luxury saloon has to offer with the petrol engine powered E 200 variant.