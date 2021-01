06 / 7

The Kiger will be powered by the same HRA0 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol engine. It is likely to be in the same spec as the Magnite offering upto 100hp and 160Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor from the Triber could also be offered in a similar fashion as it is with the Magnite at a lower price point. The Kiger will also offer engine-drive modes.