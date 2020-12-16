02 / 5

There have been talks about a Royal Enfield cruiser with the same 650cc engine being in the works. Bulleteer's take on a cruiser based on the 650 gives a glimpse into what the RE cruiser could look like. This isn't the first time Bulleteer has had a go on the 650 and it is easy to tell, since the 'Hummingbird 650' looks like the result of hands that knew what they were doing. (Photo: Instagram/bulleteercustoms)