01 / 5

The 650 twins are quite the modern motorcycles in Royal Enfield's product lineup but even so they offer simplicity that renders them perfect canvases for custom-bike builders. Anthony Partridge of Partridge Design in the UK, needed a project for the second season of Goblin Works Garage, the Discovery Channel TV series he co-hosts, he put in a call to Royal Enfield. Their head of industrial design, Adrian Sellers, came onboard with a simple brief: “I want you to build a thoroughbred racer.” (Source: Bikeexif)