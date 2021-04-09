01 / 5

Earlier this month, MG announced that its all-electric sports car Cyberster would make its debut at the Shanghai motor show, but the company seems to have decided to lift the curtains ahead of the event giving us a full view of the EV concept. Calling it a 'vision of the future', MG states that the Cyberster previews tech and design cues to be used by upcoming MG models while also preserving some cues form the British brand's historic models like the 1962 MG B.