01 / 6

Is it an SUV, is it a saloon, did a saloon eat an SUV? It is the Aznom Palladium. One of the most shocking unveilings of 2020, the Aznom Palladium is said to be an 'hyper-limousine' based on the RAM 1500 pickup truck. Rather an odd mix, a 5.7-litre V8 from a RAM and yet with Rolls-Royce-competing luxury inside. This isn't as odd as the fact that the thing you see in the pictures here hails from Monza. And we thought that Italians were one of the best when it came to design and styling.