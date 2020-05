06 / 6

In the end, we've got to give a special mention to this nine-year-old's design concept which is quite interesting. So, the Jawa 42 powered by a 27 hp 293 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is one of the three motorcycles the brand launched altogether – the other two being the Jawa and Jawa Perak. The Jawa motorcycle range starts at Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom).