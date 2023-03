Measuring 4.2 metres, the XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 and it also gets a larger boot measuring 378 litres, 121 litres bigger than the XUV300. The XUV400 boasts of an X-patterned grille will copper accents including a copper-coloured twin peaks Mahindra logo. The headlamp unit is the same for both XUV300 and XUV400. The EV gets a reprofiled rear tailgate but the tail-light cluster is same as the XUV300.