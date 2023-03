Lamborghini Urus

Price: Rs. 4 crore



Badshah’s most recent addition to his garage is the Lamborghini Urus finished in a black (Nero Noctis) paint, same as the one owned by Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan. Badshah previously owned a second-hand red-coloured Urus, which he has replaced with the new black one. The Lamborghini Urus is a powerful and luxurious SUV that combines Lamborghini’s signature performance and styling with the practicality and comfort of an SUV. It’s an excellent choice for drivers who want a high-performance SUV that stands out from the crowd.