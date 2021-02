Honda CB350RS Walkaround | Rs 10,000 more than H’ness, but why?

Honda CB350RS exhaust sound, price details, delivery timeline: The second motorcycle to be based on the same platform and powered by the same engine as the Honda H’ness CB350, the CB350RS was launched just a few days ago. It has already been established that the H’ness is rather a great machine with a very refined engine and a load of features onboard. So, what more does the RS version has to offer. Find out with Abhilasha Singh.