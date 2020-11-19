01 / 5

As part of the Ducati World Premiere web series, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has now unveiled three 2021 models - the SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP, an electric mountain bike, and updates to the Panigale V4. In their 2021 models, the motorcycles have recieved a design revision, electronics upgrades, Euro 5 emissions standard compliance. The aesthetic link between SuperSport 950 and Panigale V4 is now even stronger with a new full-LED headlight supported by two fins and flanked by two air intakes. The fairings have been redesigned and the air vents coming from the water radiator are inspired by the double extractor of the Panigale V4 models.