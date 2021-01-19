01 / 6

BMW R18 is one exquisite motorcycle and the only proper cruiser in the Bavarian manufacturer's lineup. In fact, it has a whole different personality to it thanks to that giant boxer engine. BMW Motorrad has had a number custom job carried out on the R18 and some of them have been really wild. The one from Kingston Custom is the latest one and to say the least Dirk Oehlerking has done one commendable job. We rode the R18 just recently, find the link to the review towards the end of the photo gallery. (Source: Bikeexif)