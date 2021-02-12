01 / 5

The newest version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan is here and as it has been with every generation, the 2021 model should be the best of what the second-most affordable ADV has to offer. There are several changes on the new motorcycle, from tweaks to the luggage rack, addition of new colours and the Tripper. In line with its long-distance tourer characteristic, the luggage racks are now sturdier than before.