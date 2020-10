01 / 8

With chaging times, Mahindra Thar has been upgraded to cleaner engines, better comfort and touchscreen infotainment systems have become a must these days. While older version had been off the market due to emission norms, the new 2020 Thar has a new BS6 engine line up, larger dimensions, a more sophisticated cabin and modern styling. Available in two series and in several colour options, here's all you need to know.