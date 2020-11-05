2020 Hyundai Tucson Review | Hits & Misses of Compass, Karoq Rival

The Hyundai Tucson facelift recently went on sale in India after being unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year. This premium SUV will lock horns with the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Honda CR-V also to some extent. In its new avatar, the Tucson adds many new features and updates and also gets a price revision. So is the new 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift worth its price tag and what are its pros & cons? Get along with Arpit Mahendra to find out.