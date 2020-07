2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival

New 2020 Honda City is now all set to launch in the month of July as the fifth-generation model in India. Having grown to immense popularity over the years, the City did lose some of its sheen owing to reasons like a dated infotainment system but it has been addressed in the new model. In terms of driving, the new City is a drastic improvement as well – Arpit Mahendra explains how.