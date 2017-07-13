UN cyber security index 2017: At 23rd, India ahead of Germany, China, but Singapore on top

With higher score 0.683 India ranks one stop higher than Germany, which has scored 0.679 while China is nine spots below India. (IE)

UN cyber security index 2017: India has been ranked 23rd among 165 countries by United Nations global cyber security index – measuring country’s commitment to cybersecurity – in the “maturing” category between the 50th and 89th percentile. The “maturing stage” refers to the 77 countries that have developed complex commitments, and engage in cybersecurity programmes and initiatives. With higher score 0.683 India ranks one stop higher than Germany, which has scored 0.679 while China is nine spots below India.

However, Singapore, one of the world’s smallest countries, has secured the first position in the UN (United Nations) list for global cybersecurity index. The report, Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2017, showed that the Asian country has outshined some of the wealthiest and most powerful countries including United States, Australia, and France, according to Straits Times. The survey noted that Singapore has “a long history “of taking cyber security initiatives.

The survey is divided into three stages, “initiating stage” — of countries started to make commitments in cybersecurity — this category has 96 countries that score less than the 50th percentile. “Maturing stage” — that have developed complex commitments, and engage in cybersecurity programmes and initiatives – it has 77 countries that score between the 50th and 89th percentile and the “leading stage” – 21 countries scoring in the 90th percentile with high commitment in all five pillars of the index.

The UN also asked governments of different countries to be prepared, saying wealth breeds cyber crime, but it does not automatically generate cyber security, as per Reuters. The survey also said that there is a gap evident among countries in terms of understanding, knowledge, awareness, and finally proper strategies, capabilities, and programmes. In 2015, Cyber Security Agency (CSA) — entity to oversee cyber security — launched its first cyber security master plan, said the report by the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Among others, the top ten in the list are Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia, France and Canada. Russia ranked 11th. The survey measured UN member’s commitment to cyber security. Questions based on the member countries’ legal, technical and organisational institutions, their educational and research capacity were sent for the survey. Among countries which were ranked higher than their economic development rank was North Korea — ranked in the 57th place, which for lower “cooperation” rate was let down but still three ranks ahead of much-richer Spain, according to Reuters.

To secure the cyber world, the survey said, the crucial step was to adopt a national security strategy but it noted that 50 per cent of countries doesn’t have any. The UN has said in a cyber ecosystem organizations, laws, cooperation, skills, and technical implementation need to be in harmony for effective results, the report added.